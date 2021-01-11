McKissic finished the 2020 season with 85 carries for 365 yards and a touchdown and 80 catches for 589 yards and two TDs on 110 targets.

His long gain among 165 touches went for only 29 yards, but McKissic otherwise had a career year, establishing personal bests for carries, rushing yards, receptions and receiving yards. He's under contract with Washington for one more season, though it's possible his role is scaled back if Antonio Gibson shows progress as a pass catcher throughout spring and summer. McKissic will turn 28 in August, and he's scheduled for a $1 million base salary in 2021.