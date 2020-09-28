McKissic carried the ball five times for 15 yards in Week 3 against the Browns. He also added three receptions for 37 yards.

McKissic saw his carries slashed from his Week 2 performance as he failed to get going on the ground against the Browns. However, he did manage to produce through the air, paced by a 26-yard reception that set up a rushing touchdown for Antonio Gibson in the third quarter. McKissic's production on the ground has varied widely through three weeks and had failed to contribute through the air prior to his Week 3 performance. That makes him a volatile producer for the team's Week 4 matchup against the Ravens and beyond.