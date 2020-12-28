McKissic rushed the ball four times for 15 yards in Week 16 against the Panthers. He added eight receptions on 10 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Game script benefitted McKissic, as Washington quickly fell behind 13-0. That allowed him to excel as a receiver, with his best play coming on a 29-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Even with uncertainty at quarterback and the return of Antonio Gibson, McKissic has continued to produce and has combined for 133 receiving yards across his last two games. He and Washington will draw a Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.