McKissic played 44 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles, taking three carries for a loss of two yards and catching one of five targets for one yard.

McKissic actually led the Washington backfield in snap share, but his opportunities didn't result in any production, while Peyton Barber had a pair of goal-line touchdowns and Antonio Gibson picked up 44 yards on 11 touches. McKissic and Gibson both were on the field for the first snap of the game, and it was a pretty even three-way split throughout the afternoon. Look for more of the same Week 2 at Arizona, though it is possible McKissic could eventually have his role scaled back if he struggles through more performances like Sunday's.