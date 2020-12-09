McKissic is expected to handle the bulk of the work out of the Washington backfield Sunday against the 49ers with Antonio Gibson (toe) considered unlikely to play, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Washington hasn't officially ruled Gibson out for Week 14, but he seems to be trending toward his first absence of the season after being diagnosed with a case of turf toe following his early departure in Monday's win over the Steelers. With Gibson leaving the contest after he was on the field for just four plays, McKissic stepped in to lead the Washington backfield with a 74 percent snap share, while Peyton Barber drew only a 33 percent share. Barber still outpaced McKissic in carries (14 to five), but since Washington typically limits the former's usage almost entirely to short-yardage, goal-line and early-down situations, the latter offers the higher fantasy ceiling of the two, particularly in PPR formats. When he's been on the field, McKissic has established himself as the top checkdown option for quarterback Alex Smith, as the 26-year-old already has three 10-plus target outings under his belt this season. McKissic was particularly efficient in the passing game Monday, catching all 10 of his targets for 70 yards.