McKissic caught nine of a team-high 14 targets for 65 receiving yards, adding three rushes for 17 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants.

McKissic dominated both the RB and the team pass-catching workload, as he attracted as many targets as Washington's second and third-highest targeted players combined (Terry McLaurin at eight targets, and Logan Thomas at six). The running back's passing game role has been steady for over the past month now, as McKissic has garnered six-plus catches in four of his past five outings, averaging 42 receiving yards per game during that span. Looking ahead to Week 10, McKissic next faces a Lions defense that ranks sixth worst in the NFL with 428 receiving yards allowed to opposing RBs on the season.