Washington listed McKissic as its No. 1 running back on the unofficial depth chart the team released Tuesday, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Though McKissic sits atop the depth chart, his presence there shouldn't be viewed as confirmation that he'll start or receive the majority of the snaps and touches out of the backfield in Sunday's season opener versus the Eagles. Instead, Stackpole speculates that Washington will make use of all four of its running backs in Week 1, with multiple backs occasionally sharing the field together. Third-round rookie Antonio Gibson likely has the most three-down potential of the four backs, as McKissic has been used as a pass-catching specialist for most of his career, while Peyton Barber and Bryce Love are best suited for work on running downs.