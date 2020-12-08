McKissic rushed five times for eight yards and caught all 10 of his targets for 70 yards in Monday's 23-17 win over the Steelers.

McKissic saw his role expanded after starting tailback Antonio Gibson exited during the first quarter with a knee injury. With the rookie never returning, McKissic was highly involved out of Washington's backfield, particularly in his familiar pass-catching role. The veteran set a new career high by hauling in double-digit passes for the first time, which also yielded a personal best in yardage. Should Gibson's status for Week 14 be impacted by his injury, McKissic's stock would figure to rise going into the fantasy playoff season.