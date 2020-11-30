McKissic rushed once for six yards and caught both targets for 21 yards in Thursday's 41-16 win over the Cowboys.

Despite playing 41 percent of the snaps on offense, McKissic rarely touched the ball, taking a back seat to the Antonio Gibson show. Gibson carried 20 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns and caught five passes for 21 yards. It's going to be tough to provide Gibson anything short of a bell-cow role moving forward, so McKissic's role will fluctuate as a pass catcher. He's just two weeks removed from a 15-target outing, so fantasy managers would be wise to stash him on the bench for the time being.