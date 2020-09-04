With Washington cutting Adrian Peterson on Friday, McKissic could be the No. 2 running back, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Washington has cut both Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson this offseason, and while Antonio Gibson is presumed to be the main beneficiary, he's a rookie with no preseason experience. On the other hand, McKissic has a proven, unique skillset, and last season he rushed 38 times for 205 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and caught 34 of 42 targets for 233 yards and a touchdown for the Lions. McKissic (5-10, 195) doesn't have the frame to be a three-down workhorse, but he projects as an intriguing change-of-pace back in 2020. If Gibson takes off like expected, however, McKissic could fade into a battle with Peyton Barber and Bryce Love for the remaining backfield reps.