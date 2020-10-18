McKissic rushed eight times for 41 yards and secured all six targets for 43 yards in the Washington Football Team's 20-19 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

McKissic continued to enjoy a steady role in the offense, outpacing backfield mate Antonio Gibson in total touches by one and posting at least six receptions for the third straight game. The eight carries tied a season high for McKissic, who appears to have a relatively modest but consistent role as a pass-catching option that can occasionally see larger-than-expected opportunity on the ground. McKissic will look to build on Sunday's season-best effort versus the Cowboys in Week 7.