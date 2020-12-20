McKissic rushed 13 times for 51 yards and secured nine of 10 targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Washington's 20-15 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Facing the team he spent the first three seasons of his career with, McKissic was heavily involved during what was a second straight absence for Antonio Gibson (toe). The veteran easily paced the backfield in carries and rushing yards, and he was second only to Logan Thomas in receptions on Washington. McKissic's six-yard touchdown grab with 7:16 remaining qualified as his first score of the season as well, and he now has three games with at least nine catches on the campaign. McKissic figures to enjoy a solid role once again in a Week 16 matchup against the vulnerable Panthers defense irrespective of whether Gibson suits up for the contest.