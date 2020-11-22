McKissic rushed six times for 43 yards and caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Bengals.

McKissic was less involved as a pass-catcher after drawing at least six targets in five of the previous six games, but he delivered his second-highest rushing yardage total of the season while topping seven yards per attempt. Fellow running back Antonio Gibson got 16 carries and scored his fifth touchdown in the last four games, as Washington continues to get both the shifty McKissic and the powerful Gibson involved heading into a Thanksgiving Day matchup with a generous Dallas defense.