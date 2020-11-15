McKissic carried eight times for six yards and a touchdown while catching seven of 15 targets for an additional 43 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Lions.

McKissic averaged just 0.8 yards per carry but managed to score his first touchdown of the season on a one-yard plunge in the third quarter. He mostly made his mark as a receiver and his 15 targets easily led the team, while his seven grabs tied for first. McKissic has been targeted a whopping 29 times over the last two games and will clearly maintain a large role in the offense most weeks when game flow allows, especially with the typically conservative Alex Smith at the helm. This should remain the case in what will most likely be a competitive game against the Bengals next Sunday.