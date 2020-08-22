McKissic worked out of the slot Saturday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The designation is at least worth mentioning considering Washington's lack of credible depth at wide receiver. Of course, Finlay also mentioned McKissic's struggles at the position in the same tweet so it's likely just an interesting footnote for a team still trying to figure out it's optimal pass-catching rotation. Regardless of the positional designation, McKissic still figures to hold a roster spot as the team continues to develop multi-talented Antonio Gibson to eventually usurp the career backup at some point in 2020.