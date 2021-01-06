McKissic had two carries for no gain and five catches for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Antonio Gibson took on more work in his second game back from a toe injury, handling 20 touches and 59 percent snap share. McKissic still managed to tie Terry McLaurin for the team lead in targets, and Washington may need to use its scatback more in a wild-card game against the Bucs and their fearsome run defense.