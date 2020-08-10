McKissic's projected role hasn't changed after the Washington Football team released Derrius Guice, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.
A pure passing-down specialist, McKissic has 91 targets and 88 carries in 35 career NFL appearances, though he did manage 5.4 YPC on his 38 totes for Detroit last year. A $1 million guarantee on his two-year contract suggests the 27-year-old should have a spot on the regular-season roster, but his role has come into question ever since Washington used a third-round pick on runner/receiver hybrid Antonio Gibson. The rookie could steal passing downs from McKissic at some point this year.