McKissic carried the ball eight times for 53 yards in Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Remarkably, the fifth-year receiving back didn't even get a target in the game, but he carved out a large share of the backfield workload due to his efficiency on the ground. Meanwhile, Antonio Gibson lead the backfield with 13 touches and Peyton Barber was held to only one carry. McKissic could see solid volume again in Week 3, although more of it might come through the air, as Washington tries to keep pace with a Browns offense that just piled up 35 points against the Bengals.