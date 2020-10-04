McKissic recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 40 yards in Week 4 against the Ravens. He also added two rushes for five yards.

McKissic ceded the majority of the work on the ground to Antonio Gibson, but still remained heavily involved in the passing attack out of the backfield. Though he lost a fumble to end Washington's second offensive possession, the team continued to turn to him as a receiver as they fell behind Baltimore early in the contest. While primarily a dump off option, McKissic did turn in receptions of 12 and 11 yards to pace his yardage total. Washington will likely be playing catch up again in Week 5 against Los Angeles, meaning McKissic could be in for plenty of receiving work once again.