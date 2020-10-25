McKissic carried five times for 35 yards and caught both his targets for an additional 16 yards during Sunday's 25-3 win over the Cowboys.

McKissic was quite effective as a ball carrier, averaging 7.0 yards per carry, but he didn't make his usual impact as a pass catcher with his team playing from ahead throughout the game. He could have more passes thrown his way next Sunday against the Giants but seems unlikely to take over as the lead back anytime soon after Antonio Gibson erupted for 128 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in this one. As such, McKissic should be left on the bench in the majority of fantasy formats.