Coach Ron Rivera said McKissic "just happened to be put first" on the depth chart, reiterating that the team will use a committee in the backfield, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

It was interesting to see McKissic listed in the top spot, but Rivera essentially confirms that it doesn't actually mean much. Depth charts typically are produced by PR departments, and in Washington's case there was no obvious order for the running backs. Reports from beat writers suggest McKissic, Antonio Gibson and Peyton Barber will all have roles Sunday against the Eagles, while Bryce Love is a wild card to potentially make it a four-man committee instead of three. McKissic figures to see most of his snaps in passing situations.