Smith-Williams (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
It's unknown whether Smith-Williams still technically remains in concussion protocol, but the fact that he improved from limited to full practice participation between Wednesday and Thursday bodes well for his status moving forward. If the seventh-round rookie is able to clear league protocol in time for Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Giants, he could be made active for his sixth appearance of 2020.