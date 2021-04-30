The Washington Football team selected Davis in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 19th overall.

The Football Team gets even faster in the front seven with the addition of Davis out of Kentucky. Davis put down a 4.47 in the 40 at his pro day and tacked on a 42-inch vertical and a 132-inch broad jump, both of which were the best among linebackers in this year's class. It took him a while to carve out a role at Kentucky but turned in a strong senior season as a starter with 102 tackles and three interceptions. He's undersized as an inside linebacker, checking in at just 234 pounds. Davis will also need to prove himself in coverage. That said, he is a high-upside player that can be a difference-maker in Ron Rivera's scheme.