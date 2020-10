Norris was promoted from the practice squad to Washington's active roster Friday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The 27-year-old landed on the practice squad after failing to make the season-opening roster, but he'll be promoted ahead of the Week 4 matchup with Baltimore. Norris will provide depth at linebacker with Cole Holcomb (knee) ruled out and Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) questionable for Sunday.