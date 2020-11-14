Norris (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Lions, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Norris popped up on the injury report Thursday and has been quickly ruled out. The 27-year-old linebacker has played exclusively on special teams this season, so his absence won't affect the defensive dynamic, barring an injury to a starting linebacker.
