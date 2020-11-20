Norris (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, Kyle Stackpole of Washington Football Team's official site reports.
The special teams contributor will miss a second consecutive game as a result of the hamstring injury he suffered prior to last week's loss. Norris will hope to heal up in time to suit up in Dallas on Thanksgiving.
