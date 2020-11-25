Norris (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Despite being listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Norris may have suffered a setback and will be sidelined for a third straight game. He has yet to play a snap on defense this season.
