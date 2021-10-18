Patterson took one carry for five yards and caught his lone target for a loss of two yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Patterson got three touches Week 4 and four more Week 5, but it was J.D. McKissic who picked up the slack Sunday with Antonio Gibson bothered by his shin at times. McKissic finished with eight carries for 45 yards and a team-high eight catches for 65 yards, while Gibson managed 10 carries for 44 yards and two catches for no gain. Patterson was a distant third, per usual, but he could split work with McKissic in Week 7 (at Green Bay) if Gibson is absent or limited.