Badet (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Badet practiced fully Thursday and Friday, so there was never much concern about his availability for the Week 10 matchup, despite his questionable designation. After playing only 13 offensive snaps and drawing zero targets in Washington's Week 9 loss to the Giants, Badet will likely be in store for another limited role in the passing attack Sunday.