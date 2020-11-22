Badet (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Badet returned from a hamstring injury last week and played a handful of offensive snaps at Detroit, but he's a healthy scratch for Week 11. Robert Foster is active for the first time this season and will work as a depth receiver for Washington.
