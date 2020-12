Reaves is likely to enter the starting lineup following the placement of Deshazor Everett (pectoral) on IR, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Reaves played 41 percent of defensive snaps against the 49ers last weekend after Everett was forced out, and it appears that the Football Team could be forced to rely on him as a starter the rest of the way. In that case, Troy Apke and Cole Luke would be candidates for rotational gigs.