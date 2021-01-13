Reaves started three of his nine games in 2020, recording 25 tackles (15 solo), two pass defenses, one sack and one interception.

Reaves took over as a starter when Deshazor Everett was placed on IR after Week 14. The third-year pro had 10 tackles in the playoff loss to Tampa Bay and finished as PFF's No. 4 graded safety, logging 262 defensive snaps in the regular season and 74 more in the playoffs. Reaves, Everett, Kamren Curl and Landon Collins (Achilles) are all under contract with Washington for at least one more season, so the team has a few different options for handling the safety spots in 2021. It remains to be seen if Reaves' solid performance over a small sample will be enough to put him in the mix for a starting job.