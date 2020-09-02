Sprinkle should have a spot on Washington's regular-season roster, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

The team views Sprinkle as a reliable blocker, which should be enough to secure a job. Meanwhile, Logan Thomas is the favorite to see targets at tight end, regardless of whether he's technically the starter or not. Sprinkle had only 26 catches on 600 offensive snaps last year, starting 13 of 16 games for an injury-riddled Washington squad.