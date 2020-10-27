Sprinkle caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Cowboys.
Sprinkle tied his season-high with 28 offensive snaps, and he finally made his first catch of the year. Washington likely opted for more two tight-end sets because the wide receiver corps has been ravaged by injuries, and the Football Team could come back from the Week 8 bye healthier than before, which would cut into Sprinkle's workload once again.
