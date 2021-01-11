Sprinkle played all 16 games for Washington in 2022, catching one pass for six yards on three targets.

Sprinkle technically made six starts but never played more than 28 snaps in a game. It was a quiet finish to his rookie contract, with the 2017 fifth-round pick mostly serving as a blocker behind three-down TE Logan Thomas. If Sprinkle does return to Washington, it'll be in a depth role with minimal expectations for receiving production.