Moreland started five of 16 games in 2020, recording 44 tackles (33 solo), one interception and one forced fumble on 599 defensive snaps.

The 2019 seventh-round pick has largely served as Washington's slot corner through two pro seasons, and while nobody will mistake him for a shutdown cover man, Moreland probably did enough to keep the same role in 2021. There is some chance he gets to compete for a starting role outside, especially if the team doesn't re-sign Ronald Darby.