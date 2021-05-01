The Football Team selected Fitzpatrick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 124th overall.

Bates was projected to be a late Day 3 selection, so it's a bit surprising to see Washington take him this high. A three-year starter at Boise State, the 23-year-old mainly lined up as an inline blocker, never catching more than 22 passes in a single season. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Bates' possesses the requisite height and weight to be a player at the NFL level, but he'll probably see significant playing time along special teams to start.