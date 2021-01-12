Bostic finished the 2020 season with 118 tackles (61 solo), three sacks, three pass defenses and one interception in 16 games.

The veteran linebacker played 92.4 percent of Washington's defensive snaps, up from 91.1 percent the previous year. He still hasn't shown a ton of playmaking ability, but Bostic did have career highs for tackles and sacks in 2020, occupying a key role in one of the better defenses in the league. He'll turn 30 in May and has one year remaining on his contract with Washington, scheduled for a $1.64 million base salary.