Bostic won't be suspended for his hit on Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (concussion) during Sunday's win, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dalton had given himself up and was sliding to the ground when Bostic lowered his shoulder and administered a violent hit on the quarterback's head, forcing him to leave the game and enter concussion protocol. Bostic was ejected for his actions, but it appears the league won't hand him any further discipline. A hefty fine could still be on the docket, but Bostic should remain in his starting middle linebacker role when Washington resumes play Week 9 against the Giants.