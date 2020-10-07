Bostic has a team-high 37 tackles (21 solo) at the quarter point of the 2020 season.
Playing every available snap on defense, Bostic has recorded seven or more tackles in each game, including a season-high 14 in the Week 4 loss to Baltimore. He also has two sacks and four QB hits, but that aspect of his production isn't likely to continue, as PFF has charted Bostic with 132 coverage snaps and only 16 plays rushing the passer. A 52.2 PFF grade puts him only 40th among 79 qualified linebackers, but the volume remains steady for IDP production. Bostic should have another solid performance Week 5, facing a Rams offense that has the third-most rush attempts (134) in the NFL.
