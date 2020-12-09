Bostic had a team-high 10 tackles (four solo) and an interception in Monday's 23-17 win over the Steelers.

Bostic racked up his highest tackle total since posting a season-high 14 against the Ravens back in Week 4, and he sealed Washington's upset of the previously undefeated Steelers with a late interception. The veteran linebacker bounced around the league earlier in his career but has settled in nicely with Washington, as he needs just 14 more tackles to reach 100 for a second consecutive season.