Bostic had seven tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-15 loss to Arizona, playing 100 percent of snaps on defense.

Bostic also had seven tackles, a sack and 100 percent snap share in the season opener, with both he and Kevin Pierre-Louis handling three-down roles. Bostic had only 105 tackles (56 solo) and one sack in a similar role last season, but he's on track for much bigger numbers this year, in part because he's been so successful as a blitzer (four QB hits). He should have another busy day Week 3 at Cleveland.