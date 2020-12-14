Allen (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Allen was forced out of Sunday's game midway through the fourth quarter. As long as he's sidelined, Tim Settle could have a chance to handle a key role on defense.
More News
-
Football Team's Jonathan Allen: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Getting fifth-year option•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Overcomes knee injury•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Ready for Week 16•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Allen: Forces fumble in win•