Allen made nine tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Browns.

Allen tied with Jon Bostic for the team lead in tackles, and he now has 1.5 sacks this season. The 2017 first-round pick also logged a season-high 79 percent of defensive snaps, and he could maintain that snap share moving forward with Matthew Ioannidis (torn biceps) done for the season. He'll have a tough matchup in Week 4, though, as the Ravens come to town.