Allen (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Allen had his practice reps managed this week but will suit up in Week 15. The fourth-year defensive tackle has consistently played more than 70 percent of the snaps on defense per game, posting 48 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery through 13 contests.
