Allen was a 16-game starter in 2020, notching 63 tackles (63 solo) and two sacks while playing 77.4 percent of defensive snaps.

Only DT Daron Payne (84.3 percent) played more snaps among Washington defensive linemen, though edge rushers Chase Young (73.7 percent) and Montez Sweat (66.3 percent) weren't too far behind. While a lack of sacks may give the appearance of a disappointing season, Allen was fourth on the team in tackles and second in QB hits (14), grading out as PFF's No. 18 interior defensive linemen in his first season primarily playing tackle rather than end. The new role may not have been ideal for IDP purposes, but Allen's versatility was crucial to Washington fielding a top-10 defense, so he'll likely stick around for 2021 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. His long-term future in D.C. remains shaky, as Washington's collection of young talent is strongly skewed toward the defensive line.