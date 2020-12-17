Allen (groin) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Allen suffered the injury late in Sunday's win over the 49ers, but the good news is that he was able to practice in some capacity Wednesday. The Alabama product has been strong this season, racking up 48 tackles (28 solo) and two sacks through 13 games. If Allen were to suffer a setback, Tim Settle would be in line for an uptick in snaps for Sunday's game against Seattle.
