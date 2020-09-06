site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Jordan Veasy: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Washington placed Veasy (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday.
Veasy hasn't played an NFL game since entering the league in 2018, and since he was placed on IR before the 53-man roster was set, he'll set his focus on getting healthy for the 2021 season.
