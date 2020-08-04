Harvey-Clemons has elected to sit out the 2020 season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Harvey-Clemons' absence will leave Washington down some depth at the linebacker position, though it's worth noting that he was strictly limited to special-teams work last season. He will aim to retake the field in 2021.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Practicing in full Thursday•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Still out Thursday•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Won't play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Will miss Week 6•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Out with hamstring injury•
-
Redskins' Josh Harvey-Clemons: Mostly plays special teams•