Football Team's Joshua Garnett: Signed by Washington
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garnett agreed to a deal with Washington on Friday.
Garnett was let go by the Lions two weeks ago and has now found a new home. The 2016 first-round pick will now look for a fresh start in Washington.
